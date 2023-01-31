News
Head of UNIFIL urges parties to reduce tensions along Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-01-31 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Head of UNIFIL urges parties to reduce tensions along Blue Line
UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro chaired a Tripartite meeting at a UN position in Ras al-Naqoura on Tuesday.
“Through 2023, we must prioritize maintaining the cessation of hostilities,” Lázaro said. “In all our actions, we should seek to de-escalate and reduce tensions along the Blue Line.”
He noted that there hadn’t been any severe escalation or a breach in the cessation of hostilities since November; however, UNIFIL has reported increased tension along the Blue Line.
During the meeting, discussions also focused on the situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations, among other issues within the scope of UNIFIL’s mandate under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and subsequent resolutions.
“As before, UNIFIL stands ready to facilitate the Blue Line talks, and we look forward to the parties’ consent to proceed,” Major-General Lázaro affirmed.
During the meeting, UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander recognized the messages of condolence from authorities in Lebanon and Israel following the December 14 attack in Al-Aqabiya that left one peacekeeper dead and three injured.
He noted, “UNIFIL, the Lebanese, and Irish authorities have launched independent investigations to determine the facts,” adding that “I appreciate the support of Lebanese authorities in the conduct of the UNIFIL investigation. The real test will be ensuring that the perpetrators of this criminal act are held accountable.”
Since the end of the 2006 war in Southern Lebanon, Tripartite meetings have been held under UNIFIL’s auspices as a conflict-management and confidence-building mechanism.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Blue Line
Lebanon
UN
UNIFIL
Border
Security Council Resolution 1701
