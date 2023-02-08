Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive

Lebanon News
2023-02-08 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive

The Lebanese Bassel Habkouk was pulled out alive from under the rubble of a hotel in Antakya, and work is continuing to reach Elias Haddad and Mohammed Al-Mohammed, noting that the rescue teams confirm that sounds were heard under the rubble at the site.

The Lebanese team in Turkey continues its rescue operations for earthquake survivors.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rescue

Operations

Earthquake

Turkey

Mission

Survivors

Rubble

Antakya

LBCI Next
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
10:09

Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria quake

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Variety
09:03

Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:25

Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-05

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

LBCI
Variety
08:46

BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app