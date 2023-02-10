0min

Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

Lebanese central bank Governor Riad Salameh said for the first time he plans to leave after his term expires later this year, bringing to an end a three-decade tenure marked by controversial policies that have been blamed for the country’s financial implosion.



Salameh, 72, who’s also the target of international investigations into money laundering and embezzlement, told Asharq TV in an interview on Friday that he won’t seek a new term. The veteran banker maintained his innocence and said he has the documents to prove it. Bloomberg