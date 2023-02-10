Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

Lebanon News
2023-02-10 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

Lebanese central bank Governor Riad Salameh said for the first time he plans to leave after his term expires later this year, bringing to an end a three-decade tenure marked by controversial policies that have been blamed for the country’s financial implosion.

Salameh, 72, who’s also the target of international investigations into money laundering and embezzlement, told Asharq TV in an interview on Friday that he won’t seek a new term. The veteran banker maintained his innocence and said he has the documents to prove it. 

 
Bloomberg

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Central Bank

Governor

Riad Salameh

International

Investigation

LBCI Next
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-02

We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Iraqi PM replaces Central Bank governor over currency drop

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:33

Lebanon's economy grew by 2% in 2022: Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:07

Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

LBCI
Middle East
12:38

Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app