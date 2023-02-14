News
UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children
Lebanon News
2023-02-14 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
1
min
UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children
UNICEF issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that Lebanon's public school closures caused significant and persistent damage to children's learning and their mental and physical well-being.
The organization acknowledged the teachers' commitment to their students, and recognizes the profound and negative impact of the economic crisis on their lives, while supporting the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's efforts to secure the allocation of domestic funding to support teachers.
"It is time now for all stakeholders to come together to ensure that all children get back to school and that learning is never interrupted again," said UNICEF.
Urging the need to "sound the alarm" on the education crisis. "When schools close, early marriage increases, sexual exploitation and abuse of children and child labor rise."
"The impact will devastate the future and well-being of children and youth, their families, and Lebanon's prosperity. The World Bank, in a report, estimates that a lost year of schooling would translate into losses to the Lebanese economy of up to US$2.5 billion in the coming years," the statement added.
UNICEF highlighted that the international community will continue supporting the education sector and ensure all children in Lebanon have access to education.
