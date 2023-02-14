News
Beirut airport receives 3 Romanian planes carrying aid from EU to Syria
Lebanon News
2023-02-14 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Beirut airport receives 3 Romanian planes carrying aid from EU to Syria
Caretaker Ministry of Public Works & Transport Ali Hamieh announced that Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport received 3 Romanian planes carrying aid from the European Union to Syria.
Hamieh expressed that in continuation of the reception stations of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport for the humanitarian aid carried by planes coming from abroad, which are transferred to the afflicted in Syria through Lebanese territory, and after the four Italian planes that landed at the airport, "here it is again preparing to receive three Romanian planes carrying aid from the European Union will be carried to Syria through it.
Adding that the aid will be carried starting today and in the next two days, Wednesday and Thursday, at exactly ten o'clock in the morning.
The Ministry of Public Works and Transport thanked all those who contributed to alleviating the suffering of the people in Syria and reiterated its commitment to open its airspace and seaports to all those wishing to assist Syria.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Airport
Syria
Earthquake
Aid
Romania
European Union
