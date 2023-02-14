Beirut airport receives 3 Romanian planes carrying aid from EU to Syria

Hamieh expressed that in continuation of the reception stations of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport for the humanitarian aid carried by planes coming from abroad, which are transferred to the afflicted in Syria through Lebanese territory, and after the four Italian planes that landed at the airport, "here it is again preparing to receive three Romanian planes carrying aid from the European Union will be carried to Syria through it.



Adding that the aid will be carried starting today and in the next two days, Wednesday and Thursday, at exactly ten o'clock in the morning.



The Ministry of Public Works and Transport thanked all those who contributed to alleviating the suffering of the people in Syria and reiterated its commitment to open its airspace and seaports to all those wishing to assist Syria.