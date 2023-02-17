UK Director General Vijay Rangarajan pays visit to Lebanon

Accompanied by the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, Rangarajan met with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and discussed Lebanon’s latest developments. They also offered condolences for the death of Lebanese nationals in the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, and applauded the Lebanese Red Cross, LAF, and the Civil Defense for their search and rescue efforts.



The UK Director General covering the Middle East also repeated the support for Syrian refugees and welcomed the country’s “generosity in providing safe haven.”



General Kamal Kamal outlined the LAF operations and the UK’s support in enhancing their capabilities at the Third Land Border Regiment in Ablah. Rangarajan also gave a tour of a border position built and equipped through UK support to assist in safeguarding Lebanon’s border security.



Additionally, he visited a refugee family at an Informal Tented Settlement in Bekaa, supported with UK aid through the World Food Program (WFP)'s multi-purpose cash program to meet their basic needs.



Rangarajan also met with Lebanese Red Cross volunteers who went to Syria after the tragic earthquake to help with rescue operations.



UK Director General covering the Middle East, Vijay Rangarajan, expressed that this visit to Lebanon was crucial, as he heard from interlocutors, international partners, and stakeholders about the impact of the economic crisis on the Lebanese people.



“The presidential vacuum risks undermining efforts to deliver much-needed reforms. In my meeting with Prime Minister Mikati, I noted the importance of electing a President and concluding the IMF deal with the UK’s full support,” he added, affirming the United Kingdom’s partnership between both armies and praising the LAF’s “resilience in extremely difficult times.”