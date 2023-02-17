News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK Director General Vijay Rangarajan pays visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-17 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK Director General Vijay Rangarajan pays visit to Lebanon
The UK Director General covering the Middle East, Vijay Rangarajan, ended a two-day visit to Lebanon with the British Embassy in Beirut and UK Syria Office.
Accompanied by the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, Rangarajan met with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and discussed Lebanon’s latest developments. They also offered condolences for the death of Lebanese nationals in the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, and applauded the Lebanese Red Cross, LAF, and the Civil Defense for their search and rescue efforts.
The UK Director General covering the Middle East also repeated the support for Syrian refugees and welcomed the country’s “generosity in providing safe haven.”
General Kamal Kamal outlined the LAF operations and the UK’s support in enhancing their capabilities at the Third Land Border Regiment in Ablah. Rangarajan also gave a tour of a border position built and equipped through UK support to assist in safeguarding Lebanon’s border security.
Additionally, he visited a refugee family at an Informal Tented Settlement in Bekaa, supported with UK aid through the World Food Program (WFP)'s multi-purpose cash program to meet their basic needs.
Rangarajan also met with Lebanese Red Cross volunteers who went to Syria after the tragic earthquake to help with rescue operations.
UK Director General covering the Middle East, Vijay Rangarajan, expressed that this visit to Lebanon was crucial, as he heard from interlocutors, international partners, and stakeholders about the impact of the economic crisis on the Lebanese people.
“The presidential vacuum risks undermining efforts to deliver much-needed reforms. In my meeting with Prime Minister Mikati, I noted the importance of electing a President and concluding the IMF deal with the UK’s full support,” he added, affirming the United Kingdom’s partnership between both armies and praising the LAF’s “resilience in extremely difficult times.”
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Kingdom
Vijay Rangarajan
British Ambassador to Lebanon
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Economic Crisis
Next
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
2023-02-15
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:12
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
Lebanon News
13:12
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
0
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
Middle East
2023-02-14
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
3
World
10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
World
10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
4
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
5
Middle East
04:13
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
Middle East
04:13
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
7
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
Lebanon News
05:02
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store