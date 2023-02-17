Body of missing Lebanese Mohammed Al-Mohammed found in Turkey

Lebanon News
2023-02-17 | 09:03
High views
Body of missing Lebanese Mohammed Al-Mohammed found in Turkey
0min
Body of missing Lebanese Mohammed Al-Mohammed found in Turkey

The Lebanese mission in Turkey, Cedars-11, managed to reach the body of Mohammed Al-Mohammed, who died inside his room after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

The mission reached his body after digging several tunnels under the building and penetrating it. 
 
Despite repeated warnings by the many rescue services, their determination and courage prompted them to reach him. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Missing

Lebanese

Body

Turkey

Earthquake

Victim

Mission

Lebanon

Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
