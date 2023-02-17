Lebanon's security situation acceptable despite challenges: Mawlawi

Lebanon News
2023-02-17 | 09:42
High views
Lebanon's security situation acceptable despite challenges: Mawlawi
2min
Lebanon's security situation acceptable despite challenges: Mawlawi

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, presided over the Lebanese Central Security Council's meeting at the Grand Serail on Friday.

In the presence of Lebanon's top security officials, Mikati extended his condolences to the families of the three Lebanese Army martyrs, who died Thursday during an operation in the Bekaa.  

The security meeting was preceded by a financial one, as part of a series of meetings that will be held next week to take the necessary measures concerning Lebanon's Central Bank.  

In the wake of the meeting, Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the meeting aims at following up on the latest developments and security situation in Lebanon.  

"We do understand that the living conditions have become very difficult to bear, but citizens should be aware of the fact that riots and attacks against public property are never a solution. On the contrary, such acts may exacerbate the crisis and the scale of problems, destroy the country's infrastructure, and harm citizens."  

Mawlawi also pointed out that during the meeting, all security leaders were reported information surrounding the nation's security situation, the consequences of the events that are taking place, and all the available plans implemented to prevent "security chaos."  

"We're always keen to affirm that it is not in anyone's interest to mix security with politics; we believe that political and social problems should not affect the security situation, which concerns all citizens," Mawalwi added, affirming that the security situation is still acceptable, "especially looking at the circumstances we are going through." 
 

LBCI Previous

