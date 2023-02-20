0min

Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh

Banque du Liban's Governor Riad Salameh reiterated during an interview with AlQahera News that the central bank is not the cause of Lebanon's economic crisis, but "some have tried to make BDL a scapegoat."



He pointed out that the state created the deficit that accumulated debt through budgets over the past years.



"Banks are not under the control of Banque du Liban and can transfer funds under bank secrecy, nor do they inform the central bank of their actions," he said.



Salameh claimed that BDL has about $15 billion in reserves, with an additional $17 billion in gold. Salameh added that "this is a good amount."



"The loss amounts to $50 billion between Lebanon's private and public sectors, and deposits will remain as long as the Banque du Liban is not bankrupt," he added.