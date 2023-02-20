News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-02-20 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Banque du Liban's Governor Riad Salameh reiterated during an interview with AlQahera News that the central bank is not the cause of Lebanon's economic crisis, but "some have tried to make BDL a scapegoat."
He pointed out that the state created the deficit that accumulated debt through budgets over the past years.
"Banks are not under the control of Banque du Liban and can transfer funds under bank secrecy, nor do they inform the central bank of their actions," he said.
Salameh claimed that BDL has about $15 billion in reserves, with an additional $17 billion in gold. Salameh added that "this is a good amount."
"The loss amounts to $50 billion between Lebanon's private and public sectors, and deposits will remain as long as the Banque du Liban is not bankrupt," he added.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Riad Salameh
Banque Du Liban
Lebanon
Economic Crisis
Funds
Next
Erdogan thanks Lebanon for its relief efforts
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05
Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05
Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
0
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
0
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
0
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
7
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
8
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store