As the teachers are striking against the current devaluation of their salaries, this led to the suspension of "morning shift" classes, which Lebanese students mainly attend, followed by the closing of "afternoon shifts," funded to teach Syrian and Lebanese students.



A ministry official said it wasn't acceptable that Lebanese children are left out of schools "while the children of others" are attending, reportedly describing this decision to oust refugee children out of schools as equality.



Based on the report, the Center for Lebanese Studies, an independent research group, is also punished for criticizing Lebanon's Ministry of Education and Higher Education decision, marking it as "racist."



HRW said, "the perception of political red lines or government retaliation against groups seeking to hold power to account is extraordinarily dangerous."



Additionally, the organization stated that Lebanon's Education Ministry should recommit to fulfilling education right for every child in Lebanon.





