Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory

Lebanon News
2023-02-22 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory

The remains of heavy flare shells fired by the Israeli army at night toward Lebanese territory were found in a farm in the liberated Shebaa farms.

UNIFIL personnel arrived in the town of Wadi Khansa in southern Lebanon to detect the night "assault" on the town.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Israel

Shells

Shebaa Farms

Lebanese

Territory

LBCI Next
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims

LBCI
Variety
06:53

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

LBCI
World
06:49

Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve

LBCI
World
06:44

Euro zone inflation marginally higher in Jan: core also lifted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
Variety
05:14

Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

LBCI
Variety
05:55

EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app