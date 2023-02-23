News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 10:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned the “Israeli aggression” against the West Bank city of Nablus, which led to the death of several Palestinians and the injury of dozens.
The Ministry calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and intervene immediately to end the “repeated and serious” Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.
Lebanon’s MoFA also urged for activating the resolutions of international legitimacy to deter and hold Israel accountable for its "systematic crimes" while extending its deepest condolences from the government and the Palestinian people and hopes for “a speedy recovery for the injured.”
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Foreign Affairs
Ministry
Israeli
West Bank
Nablus
Palestine
Lebanon
Next
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Middle East
2023-02-22
Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed
Middle East
2023-02-22
Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash
Middle East
2023-02-14
Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
Lebanon News
11:46
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
0
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
0
Lebanon News
09:47
UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya
Lebanon News
09:47
UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:33
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension
News Bulletin Reports
09:33
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
0
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
0
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store