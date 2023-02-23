Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 10:29
High views
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned the “Israeli aggression” against the West Bank city of Nablus, which led to the death of several Palestinians and the injury of dozens.

The Ministry calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and intervene immediately to end the “repeated and serious” Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.   

Lebanon’s MoFA also urged for activating the resolutions of international legitimacy to deter and hold Israel accountable for its "systematic crimes" while extending its deepest condolences from the government and the Palestinian people and hopes for “a speedy recovery for the injured.”
 

