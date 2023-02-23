Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release

Instead, Judge Cheaito decided to keep them in custody for charges of money laundering and unauthorized exercise of profession, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.



The Beirut Indictment Chamber had seized the file after the Financial Public Prosecution appealed the decision of the Beirut First Investigative Judge Charbel Bou Samra, who ordered the release of money changers on bail and the issuance of two warrants to arrest both Nimr K. and Issa K. and summon others to an investigation session set for next March 6, 2023.