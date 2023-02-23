Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release

Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release

On Thursday, the Beirut Indictment Chamber, chaired by Judge Maher Cheaito, refused to release 16 unauthorized money changers.

Instead, Judge Cheaito decided to keep them in custody for charges of money laundering and unauthorized exercise of profession, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.   

The Beirut Indictment Chamber had seized the file after the Financial Public Prosecution appealed the decision of the Beirut First Investigative Judge Charbel Bou Samra, who ordered the release of money changers on bail and the issuance of two warrants to arrest both Nimr K. and Issa K. and summon others to an investigation session set for next March 6, 2023.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Indictment Chamber

Money

Changers

Lebanese

Judge

LBCI Next
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:33

Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86

LBCI
Middle East
09:35

Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:29

Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app