French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises

Lebanon News
2023-02-27 | 11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises

On Monday, Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met with French Senator Hélène Conway-Mouret accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.

During the meeting, talks touched on the Lebanese French bilateral ties.  

Conway-Mouret spoke of the importance that France attaches to its presence and role in the region, especially towards Lebanon, noting the ability of the Lebanese people "who are talented and capable of overcoming their crises and rising strong after each crisis."  

Minister Sleem appreciated France's permanent support for Lebanon, which "faces many challenges," stressing "the importance of the international community taking the necessary steps to support the Lebanese position calling for the return of displaced Syrians to their country in light of the positive developments it is witnessing."
 

