Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
2023-02-27 | 11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
On Monday, Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met with French Senator Hélène Conway-Mouret accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.
During the meeting, talks touched on the Lebanese French bilateral ties.
Conway-Mouret spoke of the importance that France attaches to its presence and role in the region, especially towards Lebanon, noting the ability of the Lebanese people "who are talented and capable of overcoming their crises and rising strong after each crisis."
Minister Sleem appreciated France's permanent support for Lebanon, which "faces many challenges," stressing "the importance of the international community taking the necessary steps to support the Lebanese position calling for the return of displaced Syrians to their country in light of the positive developments it is witnessing."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Minister
National Defense
French
Senator
France
Ambassador
Lebanese
Crisis
