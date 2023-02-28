Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring

2023-02-28
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
0min
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 54,000 and the price of 98 octane increased LBP 56,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 52,000 and the price of gas increased LBP 36,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:   

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,599,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,638,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,521,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 1,072,000
 

