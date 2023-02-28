News
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
2023-02-28 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 54,000 and the price of 98 octane increased LBP 56,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 52,000 and the price of gas increased LBP 36,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,599,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,638,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,521,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,072,000
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Fuel
Prices
Price
Lebanon
Lebanese
Gasoline
Gas
Diesel
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
World
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
World
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
World
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
World
Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes
Lebanon News
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon News
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
Lebanon News
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
World
Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
World
Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
Lebanon News
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
World
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
News Bulletin Reports
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
News Bulletin Reports
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
Lebanon Economy
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Variety
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
Lebanon News
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
