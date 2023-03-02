Lebanese MPs discuss law to protect children from early marriage

During the session, the MPs discussed the proposal of a law protecting children from early marriage, submitted by MPs George Okais and Antoine Habchi.



MP Michel Moussa stated that the discussion was helpful in the hope that they would follow the law “by studying the articles," adding that there are also previous laws introduced in the past. “This topic will entail discussion as a result of not exploiting children in the matter of marriage."



MP Moussa added that it has also been requested in light of the current situation in terms of the deterioration of living conditions and fundamental human rights, which generates many problems such as suicide attempts, and "therefore this calls for intensive efforts to manage the affairs of the people, and this begins by speeding up the election of a President and restoring the regularity of the executive authority for meaningful work to alleviate the situation and the matter of people trying to commit suicide."



Highlighting the work of the Human Rights Committee, which aims at raising the voice and restoring fundamental rights.



"We all know the situation, and things are worsening. The election of a president and the work of the executive branch is of great importance. Everyone should strive and work to elect a president and restore the work of the executive authority," he concluded.