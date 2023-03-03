News
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Lebanon News
2023-03-03 | 10:48
Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday
Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin announced that Lebanon is facing unusual weather, witnessing a wave of hot and dry air in most Lebanese regions, which increases the risk index of fire outbreaks and their expansion.
Thus, the Ministry of Environment warned of the danger of rapidly spreading fires during the weekend, especially today in Danniyeh, Akkar, and Sunday in Iqlim al-Kharroub, western Bekaa, and the south.
The Ministry of Environment also requested all citizens to immediately report any source of fire near or inside the forests and for the competent authorities to intervene quickly to prevent the spread of fire in forests, which causes a threat to public safety and the environment in general.
This warning was issued after a large fire broke out inside a forest in Btormaz, Danniyeh District, which spread as a result of the speed of the wind.
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
Lebanon News
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
0
World
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
World
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector
Lebanon News
Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector
0
Variety
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
0
News Bulletin Reports
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
News Bulletin Reports
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
0
News Bulletin Reports
National Anti-Corruption Commission struggles to operate without internal regulations
News Bulletin Reports
National Anti-Corruption Commission struggles to operate without internal regulations
0
News Bulletin Reports
Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics
0
News Bulletin Reports
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
News Bulletin Reports
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
0
World
Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker
World
Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker
0
Middle East
Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
Middle East
Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord
0
World
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement
World
Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Press Highlights
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
2
World
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
3
News Bulletin Reports
Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics
4
Variety
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
5
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
6
Lebanon News
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
7
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
8
News Bulletin Reports
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
