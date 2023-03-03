Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

Thus, the Ministry of Environment warned of the danger of rapidly spreading fires during the weekend, especially today in Danniyeh, Akkar, and Sunday in Iqlim al-Kharroub, western Bekaa, and the south.



The Ministry of Environment also requested all citizens to immediately report any source of fire near or inside the forests and for the competent authorities to intervene quickly to prevent the spread of fire in forests, which causes a threat to public safety and the environment in general.

This warning was issued after a large fire broke out inside a forest in Btormaz, Danniyeh District, which spread as a result of the speed of the wind.