News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'
Lebanon News
2023-03-06 | 06:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'
MP Qassem Hashem confirmed on Monday that when Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri mentioned the name of the Marada Movement head, Sleiman Fragieh, this means that he is the movement's candidate, but it does not mean that he is "our sole candidate, so we should elect him and no one else."
Hashem's remarks were made during an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said, whereby he clarified that "what Berri called for has opened the door for discussion and dialogue, and Frangieh is a main candidate, but we did not say that we would go to the session with one candidate."
Regarding the candidacy of the Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, he said the commander proved his ability and he was an actual leader with all his capabilities. Still, the presidency has an entirely different criterion."
He also mentioned that contacts are ongoing to get out of the stalemate to accelerate the possibility of electing a president by opening the door for discussion.
Furthermore, he considered that there is no possibility of getting a challenging president elected, but rather the president should be chosen in "a consensual spirit," and the issue of his election must be mainly internal without waiting for any external signals. Still, there is no objection to the outside helping us at any moment.
"We are governed by consensus in all stages, and at every stage, we used to go to settlements. As for this stage and this era, they are a pivotal station for taking the country to another place and implementing Taif Accord," Hashem stressed.
Lebanon News
MP
Lebanon
Lebanese
President
Election
Parliament
Parliamentary
Presidential
Discussion
Dialogue
Speaker
Next
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Presidential vacuum: Jumblatt and Berri prepare ground for third dialogue attempt
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Presidential vacuum: Jumblatt and Berri prepare ground for third dialogue attempt
0
World
03:50
Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election
World
03:50
Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
0
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
0
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
3
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
7
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
8
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store