MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'

Lebanon News
2023-03-06 | 06:11
High views
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in &#39;a consensual spirit&#39;
2min
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'

MP Qassem Hashem confirmed on Monday that when Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri mentioned the name of the Marada Movement head, Sleiman Fragieh, this means that he is the movement's candidate, but it does not mean that he is "our sole candidate, so we should elect him and no one else."

Hashem's remarks were made during an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said, whereby he clarified that "what Berri called for has opened the door for discussion and dialogue, and Frangieh is a main candidate, but we did not say that we would go to the session with one candidate."

Regarding the candidacy of the Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, he said the commander proved his ability and he was an actual leader with all his capabilities. Still, the presidency has an entirely different criterion."

He also mentioned that contacts are ongoing to get out of the stalemate to accelerate the possibility of electing a president by opening the door for discussion.

Furthermore, he considered that there is no possibility of getting a challenging president elected, but rather the president should be chosen in "a consensual spirit," and the issue of his election must be mainly internal without waiting for any external signals. Still, there is no objection to the outside helping us at any moment.

"We are governed by consensus in all stages, and at every stage, we used to go to settlements. As for this stage and this era, they are a pivotal station for taking the country to another place and implementing Taif Accord," Hashem stressed.
 

