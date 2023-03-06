News
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
Lebanon News
2023-03-06 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
The National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon (CNRSL) confirmed in a statement on Monday that in response to the request of several official bodies to detect the sinkhole that appeared in the outskirts of Barqa, in the Bekaa, the Council formed a delegation of specialists and visited the site to conclude its inspection.
CNRSL stated the presence of a sinkhole with a diameter of 2 to 3 meters and a depth of more than 25 meters in Barqa. The hole is located in an area where limestone rocks of the Middle Cretaceous geological period prevail within a depression belonging to a stream covered with cracked and thick clay soil (more than 10 meters deep), after which calcareous rocks exposed to the Carbonate dissolution Karstification phenomenon appeared after this depth, which leads to gaps in these rocks (Dolines), many of which can be observed in several areas in Lebanon.
The statement pointed out that the site mentioned is on one of these karst gaps (Dolines) covered with a layer of fragile clay soil, constituting a weak point. Over time, it may have been exposed to a cracking process that led to its collapse, and the recent seismic activity may have accelerated this collapse and showed the hole.
The statement added that in scientific terms, this phenomenon is natural and that there is a possibility that there are many of these gaps covered with thick soil in the area, where similar sinkhole have been previously reported, albeit at a lower depth, which calls for caution by citizens when noticing cracks in the topsoil.
“The Council, together with specialized teams, will work on some additional geophysical surveys that will allow us to learn more about the extent and spread of gaps at this site,” said the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon.
The statement concluded that the Council recommended the need to fence the sinkhole with a solid fence to warn citizens from passing along it, especially since it can expand due to the fragility of the soil, with the need to bridge the gap to preserve public safety quickly.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
National Council For Scientific Research in Lebanon
Sinkhole
Bekaa
Natural
Phenomenon
Hole
Seismic Activity
