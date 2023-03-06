CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon

Lebanon News
2023-03-06 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon

The National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon (CNRSL) confirmed in a statement on Monday that in response to the request of several official bodies to detect the sinkhole that appeared in the outskirts of Barqa, in the Bekaa, the Council formed a delegation of specialists and visited the site to conclude its inspection.

CNRSL stated the presence of a sinkhole with a diameter of 2 to 3 meters and a depth of more than 25 meters in Barqa. The hole is located in an area where limestone rocks of the Middle Cretaceous geological period prevail within a depression belonging to a stream covered with cracked and thick clay soil (more than 10 meters deep), after which calcareous rocks exposed to the Carbonate dissolution Karstification phenomenon appeared after this depth, which leads to gaps in these rocks (Dolines), many of which can be observed in several areas in Lebanon.   

The statement pointed out that the site mentioned is on one of these karst gaps (Dolines) covered with a layer of fragile clay soil, constituting a weak point. Over time, it may have been exposed to a cracking process that led to its collapse, and the recent seismic activity may have accelerated this collapse and showed the hole.   

The statement added that in scientific terms, this phenomenon is natural and that there is a possibility that there are many of these gaps covered with thick soil in the area, where similar sinkhole have been previously reported, albeit at a lower depth, which calls for caution by citizens when noticing cracks in the topsoil.    

“The Council, together with specialized teams, will work on some additional geophysical surveys that will allow us to learn more about the extent and spread of gaps at this site,” said the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon.   

The statement concluded that the Council recommended the need to fence the sinkhole with a solid fence to warn citizens from passing along it, especially since it can expand due to the fragility of the soil, with the need to bridge the gap to preserve public safety quickly.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

National Council For Scientific Research in Lebanon

Sinkhole

Bekaa

Natural

Phenomenon

Hole

Seismic Activity

LBCI Next
Seizure of 160,000 Captagon pills hidden inside machine
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-28

US secures $1.3 Million to respond to cholera outbreak in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
Variety
10:32

UK opposition calls for better online protections for children

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app