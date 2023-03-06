News
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
2023-03-06 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
1
min
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, met on Monday with the EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, where both tackled constructive talks on issues of “common interest.”
During the meeting held at the Grand Serail, Mikati and Tarraf discussed areas of joint work, including issues related to security files, Syrian refugees, and economic opportunities, as well as current pending matters such as the election of a president to Lebanon and the reform program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The EU Ambassador to Lebanon stated that is a common understanding “we are here to extend support, but all the measures and procedures on the ground must be taken by Lebanese decision-makers. We understand that these issues are complex and not easy.”
In response to a question about Lebanon’s rapid economic deterioration, Ralph Tarraf suggested that some sides should “give up some of their ambitions and aspirations” for the country’s best interests.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
EU
Ambassador
Interests
Reforms
Refugees
IMF
Economic Deterioration
