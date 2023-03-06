EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest

During the meeting held at the Grand Serail, Mikati and Tarraf discussed areas of joint work, including issues related to security files, Syrian refugees, and economic opportunities, as well as current pending matters such as the election of a president to Lebanon and the reform program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The EU Ambassador to Lebanon stated that is a common understanding “we are here to extend support, but all the measures and procedures on the ground must be taken by Lebanese decision-makers. We understand that these issues are complex and not easy.”



In response to a question about Lebanon’s rapid economic deterioration, Ralph Tarraf suggested that some sides should “give up some of their ambitions and aspirations” for the country’s best interests.