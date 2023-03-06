EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest

Lebanon News
2023-03-06 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest

Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, met on Monday with the EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, where both tackled constructive talks on issues of “common interest.”

During the meeting held at the Grand Serail, Mikati and Tarraf discussed areas of joint work, including issues related to security files, Syrian refugees, and economic opportunities, as well as current pending matters such as the election of a president to Lebanon and the reform program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).    

The EU Ambassador to Lebanon stated that is a common understanding “we are here to extend support, but all the measures and procedures on the ground must be taken by Lebanese decision-makers. We understand that these issues are complex and not easy.”    

In response to a question about Lebanon’s rapid economic deterioration, Ralph Tarraf suggested that some sides should “give up some of their ambitions and aspirations” for the country’s best interests.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

EU

Ambassador

Interests

Reforms

Refugees

IMF

Economic Deterioration

LBCI Next
Seizure of 160,000 Captagon pills hidden inside machine
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges for "people-centered" reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Sale of illegal cheap Turkish weapons spreads in Northern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:03

Tesla slashes prices for Model S and Model X in US

LBCI
Variety
09:31

Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘aiming’ to roll out encrypted DMs this month

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

European investigators to visit Lebanon in Salameh graft probe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:46

Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
05:44

Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app