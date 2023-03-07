News
Vision 2030
Boukhari visits Bkerke, stresses need for a president not immersed in corruption
Lebanon News
2023-03-07 | 04:44
Boukhari visits Bkerke, stresses need for a president not immersed in corruption
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai met on Tuesday with the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Boukhari, in Bkerke.
The Saudi envoy then left without giving any statement.
LBCI's sources stated that Boukhari asserted to Rai that Saudi Arabia does not have a specific figure to support for the presidency, adding that the kingdom supports a "savior president" who is not immersed in political and financial corruption.
Meanwhile, Bkerke said it agrees with the kingdom on the specifications, according to what the media official confirmed in response to a question asked by LBCI.
Boukhari
Bkerke
Rai
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSA
