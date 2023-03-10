MP Baarini to LBCI: We will not boycott any election session

MP Walid Baarini announced on Friday that their political group would not boycott any election sessions.

"We support electing a president who can achieve consensus, secure quorum, and sufficient votes, and we will not boycott any session," he said during an interview on Nharkom Said TV show.



He also emphasized that the upcoming president should have a reform program.



"We have not heard any explicitly Saudi position rejecting any candidate," Baarini stressed.



He also pointed out that "Christian forces that have no chance of reaching the presidency are obstructing the process of electing a president."



He saw that the announcement of former Minister Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy by the Shiite duo is known.

"I support Sleiman Frangieh and see him as a person capable of serving Lebanon positively through his internal and external relations, but I am committed to the coalition's decision," he concluded.