MP Mneimneh to LBCI: We do not support any candidate from current political alliances

In an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, MP Ibrahim Mneimneh declared on Thursday that the entire political system today has an interest in undermining the experience of Change MPs.



"We have expressed several times that we do not support the nomination of former Minister Sleiman Frangieh, nor do we support any candidate from within the current political alliances," Mneimneh said.



"We have specific criteria that we are looking for, and there are certain requirements for reforms. If the candidate does not have a track record that aligns with them, how can we ensure he will carry out reforms?" he continued.

Mneimneh also stated that "the required settlements have become more regional."



"For us, Frangieh's nomination by the Shiite duo is known to us, and I do not know what has changed for them to announce it officially," he added.



He continued by saying that "the idea of settlement today in the context of which it was previously held, which means sectarianism, is completely rejected."



"What is now required is a convergence on a certain president with a reform program."



As for Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, who is being suggested as a candidate, Mneimneh said that "one of the problems with the system is that there is no mechanism for nomination for the presidency."

"We are against amending the constitution for an individual, even though we have no problem with General Aoun," he stressed.



As Change MPs, Mneimneh noted that they are committed to the standards they have set and have the same direction, but each expresses themselves in their way.