Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

A few days ago, pedestrians using the pedestrian bridge opposite City Mall to move from the east side of the coastal highway to the west of the road or vice versa were surprised by a hole in the middle of the metal walkway.



The bridge, which used to be a safe passage for pedestrians, has become a hazardous problem, and walking on it is like taking a risk.



At any moment, the hole could widen, and the worst could happen.



The Ministry of Public Works revealed that an overloaded truck carrying iron collided with the lower side of the bridge, causing the bridge's ribs to separate.



The Ministry of Public Works repaired the gap, and the security forces arrested the violating truck driver. Both the Ministry of Public Works and the security forces will send a maintenance team to ensure the bridge's strength.



Until this is done, the bridge will be closed to pedestrians.



The incident caused concern and panic among pedestrians, who used to rely on this bridge as a safe and convenient passage.



The Ministry of Public Works confirmed that the bridge had suffered severe damage and was no longer safe for pedestrian use.



The Ministry of Public Works reassured the public that they would take all necessary measures to restore the bridge's safety and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.



They urged pedestrians to use alternative routes until the bridge is fixed and fully operational.



In conclusion, the incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and inspection of infrastructure, especially pedestrian bridges, that are essential for the safety and convenience of pedestrians.



The Ministry of Public Works should take appropriate measures to ensure the public's safety and prevent such incidents from happening again.