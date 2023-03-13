Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh

Lebanon News
2023-03-13 | 09:16
High views
Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh
2min
Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hussein Hajj Hassan confirmed on Monday that Hezbollah's position on the issue of the presidency would not be affected positively or negatively by the Iranian-Saudi agreement. 

"Our relationship with Iran is a consultative relationship, and the atmosphere created by this agreement is reflected throughout the region," he added during an interview on Nharkom Said TV show.

He also considered the presidential election a Lebanese entitlement, emphasizing that we should not wait for the outside. 

He pointed out that Iran is "a friend and ally, but respects the sovereignty of each country and people."
"The one who accuses us of interfering in Syria is the biggest manipulater in Syria," he continued.

Hajj Hassan added that they are working to secure the 65 votes for the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, adding that each team has its position and opinion.

“We respect everyone,” he said, adding that it's best for any team “with whom we communicate about the presidential entitlement to be clear about where it stands.”

"Things could change," he added.

He pointed out that Frangieh is their natural candidate for the presidency, saying that they have announced their support for him, adding that the others have their declared candidate.

"It is natural to call for understanding on our candidate, and the dialogue comes on the proposal we present," he added.

He also noted that the Free Patriotic Movement today disagrees with it and takes independent positions, which is the biggest indication that Hezbollah does not want a president who is in its thrall. 

"It is not true that former President Michel Aoun follows Hezbollah, and the biggest evidence that his decision is free is that he disagrees with us today, and this is an honor for us," he added.

He concluded that "there is no doubt that what happened under Chinese sponsorship is the beginning of a positive path in the region between Iran and Saudi Arabia and at the regional level."
 

