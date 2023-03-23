Hankash to LBCI: Electing a president is a democratic process, not a consensual one

Lebanon News
2023-03-23 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hankash to LBCI: Electing a president is a democratic process, not a consensual one
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Hankash to LBCI: Electing a president is a democratic process, not a consensual one

Kataeb party MP Elias Hankash said on Thursday that they have never rejected any call for dialogue because the alternative to dialogue is tension. 

In an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Saïd" TV show, he believed that MPs and parliamentary blocs must agree on a presidential candidate, adding that they must find common ground or common specifications.

Hankash pointed out that electing a new president is an electoral democratic process and does not necessarily have to be consensual, noting that it is the Speaker of Parliament's duty to call for a session to elect a president.

"Today, we have an obstructive team that hides behind their differences with a blank piece of paper, while the opposition attended 11 sessions and chose their candidate." Hankash continued.

"We are dealing with an unconstitutional team that chooses to abide by the law when it suits it," he added.

He concluded by revealing that some opposition MPs met the day before yesterday to agree on a name other than MP Michel Moawad and secure enough votes to elect him.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Hankash

President

Lebanon

LBCI Next
CÈDRE BLEU 2023: joint exercises between Lebanese and French armies kicks off
Former Minister Raed Khoury: "The political will is nonexistent in Lebanon"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Former Minister Raed Khoury: "The political will is nonexistent in Lebanon"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-02

The army's support is an international 'red line'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app