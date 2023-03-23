News
Hankash to LBCI: Electing a president is a democratic process, not a consensual one
Lebanon News
2023-03-23 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Hankash to LBCI: Electing a president is a democratic process, not a consensual one
Kataeb party MP Elias Hankash said on Thursday that they have never rejected any call for dialogue because the alternative to dialogue is tension.
In an interview on LBCI's "
Naharkom Saïd
" TV show, he believed that MPs and parliamentary blocs must agree on a presidential candidate, adding that they must find common ground or common specifications.
Hankash pointed out that electing a new president is an electoral democratic process and does not necessarily have to be consensual, noting that it is the Speaker of Parliament's duty to call for a session to elect a president.
"Today, we have an obstructive team that hides behind their differences with a blank piece of paper, while the opposition attended 11 sessions and chose their candidate." Hankash continued.
"We are dealing with an unconstitutional team that chooses to abide by the law when it suits it," he added.
He concluded by revealing that some opposition MPs met the day before yesterday to agree on a name other than MP Michel Moawad and secure enough votes to elect him.
Next
CÈDRE BLEU 2023: joint exercises between Lebanese and French armies kicks off
Former Minister Raed Khoury: "The political will is nonexistent in Lebanon"
Previous
