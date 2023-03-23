CÈDRE BLEU 2023: joint exercises between Lebanese and French armies kicks off

The Lebanese Army Command announced the launch of the CÈDRE BLEU 2023 joint exercise between both Lebanese and French armies, which aims to enhance the capabilities of the two armies in the fields of amphibious and naval operations coordinated with air units.



The week-long exercise will include landing operations, live ammunition maneuvers, maritime search and rescue exercises, and control of enemy ships, with the participation of the Navy, Air Force, special forces regiments, and support units of the Lebanese army, as well as various units of the French army, according to the Army Command.