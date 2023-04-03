MP Skaff to LBCI: Former minister Azour has chance of reaching presidency, internal factors preventing him

Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 04:31
High views
MP Skaff to LBCI: Former minister Azour has chance of reaching presidency, internal factors preventing him
2min
MP Skaff to LBCI: Former minister Azour has chance of reaching presidency, internal factors preventing him

MP Ghassan Skaff confirmed on Monday that there is ambiguity surrounding the visit of Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh to France.
 
He believes there is a strong, hardline Saudi position and another hardline position represented by Hezbollah. 
 
Skaff's comments were made during an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, whereby he mentioned that many names had been put forward.
 
"With the prolonged vacuum, the names proposed today will be burned tomorrow, and I fear that in the end, we will reach a consensus at the expense of the specifications we have set," he added.
 
He also emphasized the necessity of taking advantage of the regional calm and positive atmosphere to build up to the presidential election.
 
He pointed out that hesitant MPs must choose a president, considering that one reason for the obstruction is the opposition's dispersion in selecting a candidate.
 
"The opposition cannot propose several names and expect one of them to win. Today, the resistance has one person, and the opposition must choose a name," he continued.
 
He believes that former minister Jihad Azour has a chance of reaching the presidency. Still, some internal factors are preventing him.
 
"I know that the Lebanese Forces support Salah Honein, but they do not fully endorse him," he concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Skaff

Lebanon

Presidency

