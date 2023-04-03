Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Lebanon News
2023-04-03
High views
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

The leader of the Kataeb party, MP Sami Gemayel, praised the Qatari stance and commitment to an independent Lebanon and a state of law with the support of Saudi Arabia, amidst the progress made by Arab countries in combating corruption and achieving growth. 

He emphasized that Lebanon should follow these standards.

After meeting with the Qatari Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Gemayel stressed that Lebanon needs Arab support on all levels.

However, he also confirmed that what matters are the guarantees related to the person they will elect, and that they cannot vote for someone with an unclear public stance and an unclear nomination program.

Gemayel asked, "who said there is a French initiative regarding the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh?" indicating that the French are in contact with everyone.

