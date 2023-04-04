Sayegh to LBCI: No specific candidates were endorsed during meeting with Qatari envoy

Member of the Kataeb Party bloc, MP Salim Sayegh, said on Tuesday that although there was much discussion during the meeting with the Qatari envoy, it is essential to note that no specific candidates for the presidency were named or endorsed.



He revealed that during the meeting with the Qatari delegation, he sensed significant coordination between the Saudis and the Qataris, noting that the visit itself is very important and its timing is significant.



"In my opinion, the Qataris can communicate with the Iranians, and they have many virtues in Lebanon," Sayegh said in an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show.



He believes Lebanon is a top priority for the French state and at the heart of its interests in the Middle East, considering it a significant investment for France as a soft power.



Sayegh pointed out that the French today are aware of the Lebanese reality and say they want a president that Hezbollah accepts, or there will be no president.



He also emphasized that Lebanon is still a country with no equal in the Middle East region regarding cultural diversity. Despite its chaos, it can still be an influential factor worldwide.



"We have heard a significant Saudi statement that says Lebanon is in the depth of the Arab national security, which means that Lebanon is not marginal or abandoned and will not be non-Arab. Non-material investment in Lebanon will have its returns," he concluded by saying.