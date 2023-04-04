The movement of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport increased in March 2023 in terms of travelers by 12.73 percent, bringing the total number of passengers through the airport from the beginning of the year 2023 until the end of the third month to 1,368,373 passengers, an increase of 23.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.



The airport's traffic during March was distributed as follows:



Last March, the number of travelers using the airport reached 466,956 passengers, as the number of arrivals to Lebanon during the third month increased by 15.92 percent and reached 234,782 passengers.



The number of departures also increased by 9.79 percent, recording 231,645 passengers, and the number of transit passengers reached 529 (a decrease of 25 percent).



Further, the total number of flights of national, Arab, and foreign airlines that used the airport during last March was 4096 flights, an increase of 16.46 percent, including 2047 arrival flights to Lebanon (an increase of 16.24 percent) and 2049 departure flights from Lebanon (a rise of 16.68 percent).