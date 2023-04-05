Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press

Lebanon News
2023-04-05 | 07:41
High views
Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press
4min
Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press

In a statement, the Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon condemned on Wednesday the increasing number of summons for investigation issued by various authorities over the past two weeks, aiming to restrict freedom of expression.  

The statement said that on March 3, 2023, the Council of the Beirut Bar Association issued a decision to amend Articles 39 to 42 of Chapter Six of the Lawyers' Code of Ethics to regulate the lawyers' relationship with media outlets and require lawyers to obtain permission from the head of the Bar Association to participate in legal seminars, conferences, interviews, discussions with media outlets, social media platforms, websites, and groups.   

It added that based on this decision, the Bar Association summoned lawyer Nizar Saghieh, the Legal Agenda executive director, to a hearing without specifying reasons.  

Additionally, Nader Gaspard, Head of the Beirut Bar Association, called in a seminar for the introduction of new legislation relating to social media that includes, among other provisions, what constitutes a social media platform, the different types of platforms, how they operate, and the conditions related to their use.  

He also announced the formation of a Media Committee in the Bar Association to examine draft laws appropriate for the current developments and technologies.   

"This new and troubling trend pursued by the Bar Association to restrict the freedoms of registered lawyers coincides with another trend that the groups of the coalition have been documenting for years, and which the authorities recently escalated, to restrict the freedom of the press," said the Coalition in a statement.  

It added that during the past week, political and judicial figures resorted to using criminal defamation laws to silence criticism. Public prosecutors also summoned journalists for interrogation at security agencies, violating the Publications Law.  

The statement said that on March 30, 2023, Jean Kassir, the co-founder of Megaphone, was informed that he was summoned without disclosing the reason. "Summoning Kassir in this way does not comply with the procedures set out by law and is instead an intimidation tactic."  

On March 31, 2023, the Cybercrimes Bureau also summoned journalist Lara Bitar, editor-in-chief of the Public Source website, based on a complaint from the Lebanese Forces regarding an article she published on toxic waste.  

These "alarming" developments, the statement said, reflect concern about restricting freedom of expression and defense of the public interest.  

"We are alarmed and worried about the direction that the Bar Association has recently taken and about the summons targeting journalists, as such actions increase the restrictions on freedom of expression and freedom of the press amid an escalation in the use of criminal defamation provisions, violating international standards," the Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression said.  

The Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression called on the Lebanese authorities and other actors, namely the Bar Association, to respect the protections mentioned in the constitution and international covenants and the Council of the Beirut Bar Association to reverse its decision that limits lawyers' freedom of expression, "as this harms the community's right to be informed of legal and judicial affairs."  

It also urged the Council to stop penalizing lawyers because they violated this decision, and urged the Public Prosecution Office and the security agencies to stop summoning journalists "for exercising their right to free speech and exposing corruption."  

The Coalition expressed that the Lebanese Parliament should amend laws "so that they are in line with Lebanon's obligations under international law," to ensure consultations with civil society on new draft laws, and to ensure that the law meets international standards, namely making legislative discussions in the parliamentary committees public, decriminalizing defamation and insults, prohibiting government institutions from bringing defamation suits.  

It also urged for providing that truth will be a complete defense to defamation, criminalizing statements that reflect advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred, and removing the necessity for licensing of journalists and advance authorization of publications.  

"We call on Lebanon today to safeguard the right to freedom of expression and protect the ability of journalists to work freely, as their job entails monitoring and holding to account public authorities. It is shameful criminal defamation laws to be weaponized against them whenever they fulfill their role and criticize the public servants and those in power," the Coalition said.  

Adding that reforms will not be achieved as long as no laws are passed to protect journalists and others who act as watchdogs to monitor public officials' conduct, record violations, and expose unlawful practices. "This monitoring role should be a right for those seeking to expose violations and uphold justice, not a repressive tool in the hands of influential people." 
 

