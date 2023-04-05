Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Lebanon News
2023-04-05 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Caretaker Minister of Public Health in Lebanon, Firass Abiad, held a meeting with the head of the private hospital owners' syndicate Suleiman Haroun, to discuss the issue of kidney dialysis.    

During the meeting, Minister Abiad stressed the importance of solidarity with patients and reducing their suffering and emphasized the importance of the concerted efforts and cooperation of all concerned parties to achieve this priority goal without negatively affecting treatment centers, and doctors.   

The discussion resulted in an agreement to develop a mechanism to cover kidney dialysis sessions, and the following measures were agreed upon:   

- Adopting a fluctuating tariff for kidney dialysis sessions to keep up with exchange rate changes.   

- An agreement between hospitals and the Ministries of Public Health and Finance on a mechanism to accelerate the submission of invoices and the settlement of financial dues to treatment centers, as well as doctors' fees, within a maximum period of one month.   

- Confirming that hospitals or treating doctors will charge no additional fees to patients.   

To ensure proper implementation of the agreed measures, the Ministry of Public Health's media office reminds patients facing violations or asked to pay additional fees to contact the Ministry's hotline at 1214, where complaints will be the subject of an investigation to take the necessary actions.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public Health

Hospital

Kidney Dialysis

Treatment

Patients

LBCI Next
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-03

Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon discharged from hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app