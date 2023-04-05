News
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Caretaker Minister of Public Health in Lebanon, Firass Abiad, held a meeting with the head of the private hospital owners' syndicate Suleiman Haroun, to discuss the issue of kidney dialysis.
During the meeting, Minister Abiad stressed the importance of solidarity with patients and reducing their suffering and emphasized the importance of the concerted efforts and cooperation of all concerned parties to achieve this priority goal without negatively affecting treatment centers, and doctors.
The discussion resulted in an agreement to develop a mechanism to cover kidney dialysis sessions, and the following measures were agreed upon:
- Adopting a fluctuating tariff for kidney dialysis sessions to keep up with exchange rate changes.
- An agreement between hospitals and the Ministries of Public Health and Finance on a mechanism to accelerate the submission of invoices and the settlement of financial dues to treatment centers, as well as doctors' fees, within a maximum period of one month.
- Confirming that hospitals or treating doctors will charge no additional fees to patients.
To ensure proper implementation of the agreed measures, the Ministry of Public Health's media office reminds patients facing violations or asked to pay additional fees to contact the Ministry's hotline at 1214, where complaints will be the subject of an investigation to take the necessary actions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Public Health
Hospital
Kidney Dialysis
Treatment
Patients
