Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day

Lebanon News
2023-04-11 | 06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers issued a memorandum stipulating the closure of departments, public institutions, and municipalities on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr on Friday, April 21, until Monday, April 24, 2023. 
 
It also issued a second closing notice on Monday, May 1, 2023, on the occasion of Labor Day.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Closures

Public Institutions

Eid Al-Fitr

Labor Day

