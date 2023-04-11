Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

Lebanon News
2023-04-11 | 11:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Electricit&eacute; du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that theft operations of the iron mesh corners supporting the high voltage towers in the northern Bekaa regions, specifically in the outskirts of Makneh in the Baalbek-Hermel province, have not stopped and are still ongoing for about a week. Two new towers 220 KV, numbered 19 and 20, were stolen and collapsed, bringing the total number of towers dropped and collapsed within a week to five.

However, the company warned of the "deprivation of electricity for most citizens in the Baalbek-Hermel province for long periods, which could be months."

In a statement, the company indicated that "maintenance teams affiliated with the institution intervened immediately after the violations occurred and have been trying to save the towers that were stolen and have not yet collapsed for about four days. Within the past two days, it was found that 14 towers near the 66 KV towers were also stolen, ranging from tower number 52 to 65, also on the outskirts of Makneh. These towers belong to the Baalbek-Laboueh-Hermel 66 KV transmission line, which feeds the Laboueh and Hermel stations directly. The towers are now on the verge of collapse, inevitably leading to a power outage in all northern Bekaa regions."

The company also highlighted that it "previously warned of the danger of what is happening and appealed again to all security authorities, specifically the military intelligence and information branch, all municipalities, parties, deputies, and activists to help identify the perpetrators and arrest them immediately."

"The material losses are severe, and the amount of damage is significant. The company's ability to repair this large amount of damage is very limited, and conducting a tender to rehabilitate the lines requires time, especially since the violations are still ongoing and have not stopped throughout the past week," it emphasized.

 The company hoped for an "immediate response to its calls before the deprivation of most citizens in the Baalbek-Hermel province of electricity for long periods, which could be months."

Lebanon News

EDL

Baalbek

Hermel

Province

Deprived

Power

Electricity

LBCI Next
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

Delegation from Baalbek-Hermel urges for medical cannabis manufacturing amid economic hardship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-09

EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft

LBCI
World
06:07

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Variety
07:20

In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app