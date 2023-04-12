News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
2023-04-12 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Deputy parliament speaker, Elias Bou Saab, has announced his intention to propose a law to extend the term of municipal councils by four months.
In a press conference, Bou Saab explained that if no one is willing to bear the burden of the extension, he is ready to do so himself.
Bou Saab's proposal comes in response to the absence of the Interior Minister during a parliamentary committee meeting tasked with discussing the matter.
According to Bou Saab, the absence of the minister left them without the answers they were waiting for, and they had to ask about the readiness of the ministry from Ms. Faten Younes, who responded that the ministry does not have any funds and that the issue of holding municipal elections has become almost impossible.
In light of this, Bou Saab sees the extension of the councils as a necessary step to ensure the continuity of municipal work and avoid a complete halt.
Lebanon News
Elias Bou Saab
municipal elections
councils
delay
Next
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
MP Doueihi to LBCI: Salah Honein may have best chance for presidency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-10
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
2023-04-10
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
0
World
06:42
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
World
06:42
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
0
Lebanon News
05:44
MP Doueihi to LBCI: Salah Honein may have best chance for presidency
Lebanon News
05:44
MP Doueihi to LBCI: Salah Honein may have best chance for presidency
0
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
0
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:42
Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain
Press Highlights
02:42
Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain
0
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
0
World
2023-04-06
US Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries
World
2023-04-06
US Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store