Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

Deputy parliament speaker, Elias Bou Saab, has announced his intention to propose a law to extend the term of municipal councils by four months.



In a press conference, Bou Saab explained that if no one is willing to bear the burden of the extension, he is ready to do so himself.



Bou Saab's proposal comes in response to the absence of the Interior Minister during a parliamentary committee meeting tasked with discussing the matter.



According to Bou Saab, the absence of the minister left them without the answers they were waiting for, and they had to ask about the readiness of the ministry from Ms. Faten Younes, who responded that the ministry does not have any funds and that the issue of holding municipal elections has become almost impossible.



In light of this, Bou Saab sees the extension of the councils as a necessary step to ensure the continuity of municipal work and avoid a complete halt.