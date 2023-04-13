News
Geagea hosts iftar dinner, voices condemnation for obstructing municipal elections
Lebanon News
2023-04-13 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Geagea hosts iftar dinner, voices condemnation for obstructing municipal elections
Head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday, expressed his disapproval "for the obstruction of the municipal and mukhtars' elections, following the disruption of the presidential election and the paralysis of the country."
He stressed that "what is happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque is a clear violation," calling on "the Arab League and the Security Council to immediately address the issue and take the necessary measures to uphold the rights and commitment to the Status Quo that governs the management of Al-Aqsa Mosque, otherwise chaos will prevail wherever it may be."
Geagea made his remarks at the iftar dinner hosted by his wife, MP Strida Geagea, in Maarab, in the presence of several religious leaders in the country and ambassadors.
However, Geagea emphasized that "the most important thing is not the time and place of the meeting, but rather the meeting of people in Lebanon."
He said, "We meet today in the holy month of Ramadan, and the Lebanese live in tragic circumstances."
"Lebanon's current exceptional situation requires an exceptional solution, according to a recent statement," Geagea stressed, underlining "the need for everyone to understand the reality of the crisis, which is the presence of an illegal armed group that controls the state and seizes its strategic decisions."
He went on to say that "the recent missile strikes in the south, which were carried out without the knowledge of the Lebanese Republic, government, army, or any other Lebanese authority, were the latest example of this issue."
"This armed group has allied with the most corrupt individuals who have seized power over the past ten years. These individuals are not statesmen and do not understand how to run a country. And any attempt to address the crisis must start from here," Geagea indicated.
He also mentioned what occurred in the parliament when the other team obstructed the municipal and mukhtars' elections and continued to block the presidential elections, thus crippling the entire country.
On another note, he talked about the presidential file, saying that they rejected a candidate from the other team who allows others to control him due to his weakness and ambiguity.
"A president who is not a true leader will inevitably be unable to make bold and independent decisions that Lebanon urgently needs to emerge from its crisis," he noted.
Thus, Geagea indicated that the armed group and its corrupt allies would continue to dominate the state and its decisions.
Moreover, he emphasized the importance of Arab solidarity and unity amidst ongoing regional challenges. He asserted that the ties between Lebanon and its Arab neighbors are rooted in brotherhood and affection, surpassing diplomatic formalities and official relations between states.
He also expressed his hope that the recent Saudi-Iranian agreement would be fruitful and contribute to resolving the issue of non-state armed groups in the region, from Yemen to Lebanon, to restore stability and prosperity to the area.
The LF leader then concluded that the Lebanese people of all sects and regions support restoring their country's freedom, diversity, and leading position in Arab and international relations.
