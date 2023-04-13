Political will absence main obstacle to municipal elections: Mawlawi

Caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, emphasized the importance of conducting municipal elections during his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi.



He stated, "we are ready to hold the elections administratively, and Insha'Allah, it will take place with our will and the application of the law."

Mawlawi confirmed to Patriarch Al-Rahi the necessity of electing a president as soon as possible to contribute to building a proper state that resembles the Lebanese people.



However, he also considered that "Lebanese people should take advantage of regional understandings for the benefit of Lebanon, especially regarding the election of a president."



Mawlawi pointed out that "the lack of political will to hold municipal elections is the main obstacle to these elections."



"We are waiting for the funding to be secured, and once it is available, it will solve the logistical and human problems," he said.