Caretaker Energy Minister says BDL has kept feeding hours at 4-5 hours

Lebanon News
2023-04-13 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Caretaker Energy Minister says BDL has kept feeding hours at 4-5 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Caretaker Energy Minister says BDL has kept feeding hours at 4-5 hours

Caretaker Energy Minister, Walid Fayyad, held on Thursday a press conference in the presence of Kamal Hayek, the General Director of Electricité du Liban (EDL), whereby they discussed the electricity plan and developments in several files related to the ministry.

Fayyad announced that there is a "relatively small success" for the electricity plan, saying, "There is an intention to increase the feeding hours to 8-10 hours per day, but the limited funding from Banque du Liban (BDL) has kept the feeding hours at 4-5 hours."

He also pointed out that "the increase in feeding is sustainable due to the presence of a tariff that covers its cost. The figures show that the cost of one kilowatt-hour per household is approximately 40 percent of the cost of one kilowatt-hour given by private generators."

Fayyad said regarding encroachments on the electricity network, "The decision was to increase the feeding after removing the encroachments, and there is positive progress regarding their removal. There is indeed a delay, but the indicators we have seen since the start of the emergency plan implementation in February, indicate that things are going well."

In response to allegations that some areas benefit from electricity at the expense of others, Fayyad explained, "The loss ratio in each energy outlet is measured through statistics on the number of violation reports compared to the number of subscribers. There is progress, but there must be an improvement."

Regarding currency and opening credits, Fayyad confirmed that "it is important to have active cooperation between the Finance Ministry and BDL to open credits. We hope BDL will open the credits soon to avoid fuel delays."

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Energy Minister

Energy

Government

BDL

Bank

Electricity

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-21

Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Political will absence main obstacle to municipal elections: Mawlawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Geagea hosts iftar dinner, voices condemnation for obstructing municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:27

Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Fake bombs and failed coup: Moldova smolders on border of Russia's war

LBCI
Variety
09:00

This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images

LBCI
Variety
09:02

With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app