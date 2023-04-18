Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle

President of the Constitutional Council, Judge Tannous Meshleb, clarified that he cannot give a prior opinion on whether the session of the Parliament today is an electoral body or a legislative session, as the matter is disputed. There are interpretations by jurists in this field.



On LBCI’s TV show “Nharkom Said,” he indicated that the principle of election patrols is a constitutional principle that cannot be violated except in exceptional or urgent circumstances.



Judge Tannous Meshleb also pointed out that the previous Constitutional Council stated that it is not permissible to extend the term for municipal councils and to leave the determination of the mandate or proxy to the government, but instead to the Parliament.



However, he affirmed that the decisions of the Constitutional Council are binding on all authorities, including the Parliament.