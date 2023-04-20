Saghieh to LBCI: I cannot defend social rights without resorting to media

Lawyer Nizar Saghieh emphasized on Thursday that he cannot defend social rights within his profession without resorting to the media, considering that he defends the rights of every independent lawyer.



He pointed out that the decision of the Bar Association to prohibit media statements by lawyers without prior permission prevents him from raising issues related to his specialization in the media, saying, "Everything that I specialize in, I cannot raise it in the media without prior permission."



In an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, the current summon is intended to intimidate and frighten, saying, "If any action is taken against me today, it will be tantamount to intimidating all lawyers."



He emphasized that the battle is for justice and freedom "in every sense of the word," adding that silencing lawyers means silencing laws and all matters of justice.