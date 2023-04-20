Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

Lebanon News
2023-04-20 | 10:03
High views
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency
2min
Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Paris does not have a preferred candidate for the presidency of Lebanon. This statement comes in response to recent reports in Lebanese media about potential French support for former minister Sleiman Franjieh for the currently vacant position, which has been unoccupied for six months.

During a press conference, ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre stated, "It is up to the Lebanese to choose their leaders," highlighting the message Paris has been sending in recent months.

Lebanon has been without a president since the end of President Michel Aoun's term on October 31, with the deeply divided political class unable to reach an agreement on his successor.

This political crisis has further exacerbated the economic recession in the country. The spokesperson emphasized that "Lebanese parties must take responsibility and break the political deadlock to elect a new president quickly," adding that the vacancy "casts its shadow primarily on the Lebanese people."

She continued, "It's about electing a new president and forming a fully empowered government capable of implementing the reforms needed by Lebanon and the Lebanese people urgently in the face of the serious crisis they are going through."

The ministry also noted that France is conducting "numerous contacts with Lebanese political parties."

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
