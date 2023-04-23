Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-04-23 | 05:48
High views
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

The Saudi stance on the criteria for the upcoming Lebanese President remains firm, insisting that the candidate should be from outside of the current political alignments, according to LBCI sources.

In light of this position, Saudi Ambassador Walid Al-Bukhari is scheduled to meet with the Leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, and head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt.

However, these discussions follow recent developments since French President Emmanuel Macron's call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
