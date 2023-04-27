News
The final batch of Lebanese nationals arrive in Jeddah from Sudan
Lebanon News
2023-04-27 | 10:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The final batch of Lebanese nationals arrive in Jeddah from Sudan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has been informed of the arrival of the second and final batch of Lebanese nationals to the city of Jeddah, who were evacuated from Sudan on board a Royal Saudi Navy ship in preparation for their return to Lebanon.
The Ministry announced the imminent end of the evacuation process, noting that it is possible, when necessary, to contact the Lebanese Ambassador to Sudan, Dima Haddad, at the following number to provide all possible assistance: +249901748097.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Affairs
Lebanese
Nationals
Jeddah
Evacuation
Sudan
Next
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Previous
