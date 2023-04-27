The final batch of Lebanese nationals arrive in Jeddah from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has been informed of the arrival of the second and final batch of Lebanese nationals to the city of Jeddah, who were evacuated from Sudan on board a Royal Saudi Navy ship in preparation for their return to Lebanon.



The Ministry announced the imminent end of the evacuation process, noting that it is possible, when necessary, to contact the Lebanese Ambassador to Sudan, Dima Haddad, at the following number to provide all possible assistance: +249901748097.