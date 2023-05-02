Lebanese MoFA supports KSA’s role in stabilizing Yemeni armistice

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants appreciated the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in stabilizing the Yemeni armistice, the ceasefire, and supporting the prisoner exchange process.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry also supported the continuous Saudi endeavors and the Kingdom’s assistance to the international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that ends the Yemeni crisis through dialogue between all Yemeni components in a way that achieves stability, guarantee Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In addition to relieving the suffering of its people and fulfilling the aspirations of the Yemenis' legitimate development, prosperity, and peace.