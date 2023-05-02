News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Lebanon News
2023-05-02 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
MP Wael Abou Faour affirmed that the "Democratic Gathering" is in constant contact with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying, "We are honored by our relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has the characteristics of the president, and which did not speak of names, and we were not informed of any new position on the issue of the presidential election."
He added, in an interview with LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, that "the French are the ones who said that there is a new rethinking and a review of the Saudi position on the Lebanese presidential file, and we are in contact with the French side, which it is reticent to describe the Saudi position and says that the Saudis are open to discussion."
He announced that "former MP Walid Jumblatt has stopped putting forward any names because it is clear that there is no internal and non-internal political will to reach a president, and the names that are put forward are "burned," and there is no point in putting forward these names."
He believed that the beginning of "treatment" is to elect a president, but not any president.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Politics
Wael Abou Faour
Democratic Gathering
Saudi Arabia
President
Election
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
0
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
0
Lebanon News
02:59
Lebanese MoFA supports KSA’s role in stabilizing Yemeni armistice
Lebanon News
02:59
Lebanese MoFA supports KSA’s role in stabilizing Yemeni armistice
0
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
0
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
0
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese Tani Hanna finished 3rd place in the Gulf 12 Hours Endurance Race
0
World
2023-04-24
EU's Borrell sees deal soon to buy ammunition for Ukraine
World
2023-04-24
EU's Borrell sees deal soon to buy ammunition for Ukraine
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store