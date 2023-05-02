Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Lebanon News
2023-05-02 | 05:09
High views

1min


MP Wael Abou Faour affirmed that the "Democratic Gathering" is in constant contact with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying, "We are honored by our relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has the characteristics of the president, and which did not speak of names, and we were not informed of any new position on the issue of the presidential election." 

He added, in an interview with LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, that "the French are the ones who said that there is a new rethinking and a review of the Saudi position on the Lebanese presidential file, and we are in contact with the French side, which it is reticent to describe the Saudi position and says that the Saudis are open to discussion." 

He announced that "former MP Walid Jumblatt has stopped putting forward any names because it is clear that there is no internal and non-internal political will to reach a president, and the names that are put forward are "burned," and there is no point in putting forward these names." 

He believed that the beginning of "treatment" is to elect a president, but not any president.
 

