Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services

Lebanon News
2023-05-04 | 03:34
High views
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, tweeted on his Twitter account that the Grand Serail meeting emphasized four issues for improving airport services. 

These issues include payment of some dues of the company concerned with maintenance by the Council for Development and Reconstruction, transfer of 20 percent of the passengers’ exit fee approved in August 2022 for development and maintenance, increasing the number of security forces, and appointing air traffic controllers.
 

Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
