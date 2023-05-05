News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region
Lebanon News
2023-05-05 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region
CEO of "Rouya Al-Orouba" Nawfal Daou, said on Friday that "Saudi Arabia told the Lebanese and the French that the name game does not matter to them” adding that they have “a vision for the region in 2030, which includes internal economic development, Arab and international partnerships, and foreign policies."
He also noted that the Saudi kingdom said that if Lebanon wants to be partners with Riyadh in this regard, it should choose a president it sees fit for this role.
He added, "If Lebanon wants to be part of the new Arab partnership and the new Arab project, the president's specifications will differ."
"France created the equation of Frangieh-Salam, and I do not know why," Daou said during an interview on LBCI's
Nharkom Said
TV show.
He believed that "the future lies in the unity of economic visions in the region and the stories of the resistance, drones, and rockets are a thing of the past and do not build a global system and have no future."
Daou revealed that the new equation in the region is being drawn by the new Arab system, which does not mean war with Iran, adding that the Qataris, Saudis, and Emiratis said they have no problem with Iran if it stops threatening with rockets and drones and intervening in Arab countries, and "if Lebanon or Syria decides to allow Iran to intervene, they are free to do so."
He concluded by saying that Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, will stay in Beirut.
Lebanon News
Daou
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Next
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Middle East
14:14
Saudi Arabia cut June Arab Light crude prices for Asia
Middle East
14:14
Saudi Arabia cut June Arab Light crude prices for Asia
0
Variety
08:09
Lebanon's Serge Nader wins for his sustainable 3D prints in Canada
Variety
08:09
Lebanon's Serge Nader wins for his sustainable 3D prints in Canada
0
Variety
2023-05-04
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
Variety
2023-05-04
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:54
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam
Lebanon News
05:54
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam
0
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
0
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
0
Sports
2023-03-24
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
Sports
2023-03-24
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
0
World
2023-02-21
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
2023-02-21
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
0
World
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
World
06:40
From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store