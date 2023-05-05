Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region

CEO of "Rouya Al-Orouba" Nawfal Daou, said on Friday that "Saudi Arabia told the Lebanese and the French that the name game does not matter to them” adding that they have “a vision for the region in 2030, which includes internal economic development, Arab and international partnerships, and foreign policies."

He also noted that the Saudi kingdom said that if Lebanon wants to be partners with Riyadh in this regard, it should choose a president it sees fit for this role.

He added, "If Lebanon wants to be part of the new Arab partnership and the new Arab project, the president's specifications will differ."

"France created the equation of Frangieh-Salam, and I do not know why," Daou said during an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show.

He believed that "the future lies in the unity of economic visions in the region and the stories of the resistance, drones, and rockets are a thing of the past and do not build a global system and have no future."

Daou revealed that the new equation in the region is being drawn by the new Arab system, which does not mean war with Iran, adding that the Qataris, Saudis, and Emiratis said they have no problem with Iran if it stops threatening with rockets and drones and intervening in Arab countries, and "if Lebanon or Syria decides to allow Iran to intervene, they are free to do so."

He concluded by saying that Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, will stay in Beirut.