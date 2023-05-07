Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

2023-05-07 | 06:51
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria&#39;s Return to its Arab League Seat
0min
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, announced that the Arab foreign ministers have agreed on Syria's reintegration into the Arab League, marking a significant development in the region's diplomatic landscape.
 
LBCI sources also reported that during the closed-door consultative meeting, it was agreed that Lebanon will join the crisis resolution committee for Syria, which also includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

