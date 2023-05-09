Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh

Lebanon's Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, from Ain el-Tineh, explained that his initiative is in several stages, noting that the first stage ends on Tuesday and the assessment takes place after it.



He pointed out that his initiative aims to stir up the stagnation in the presidential election in light of regional stability, and it could result in "salvation."



Bou Saab revealed that he sensed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's adherence to his position and said: "After rejecting dialogue, we are trying to find a way to go in a new direction to bring together the parties."